Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of the strategy laid out by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani which is based on extending bridges, building closest ties and strongest relations with various sisterly and friendly countries, H H the Amir arrived in Samarkand in a state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of a tour of Central Asia. Leading the welcome of H H the Amir at Samarkand International Airport was President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The visit of H H the Amir to the Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to witness the holding of talks, signing of agreements aimed at supporting and developing relations between the two countries in various fields, in a way that serves the goals, aspirations and interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

H H the Amir’s visit paves the way for moving the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to broader horizons, and opening up to new and promising sectors, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ambitious investment partnerships.

Bilateral relations between Doha and Tashkent were established in November 1997 by signing a protocol to forge diplomatic relations between the two countries at the ambassadorial level. Since then, the governments of the two countries have been engaging in laying the foundation and the joint principles for their relations in accordance with the international law, human rights and the United Nations’ charter.

The two countries have good and excellent relations at all levels, including the political relations that open doors for further development in trade and economic fields.

Cooperation between the two sides have witnessed an growing development during the recent years, thanks to the will of the two countries’ leaderships to consolidate these ties and develop them in all fields in the service of common ambitions and interests, as well as security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Qatari and Uzbek leaderships are committed to maintaining the interest-based cooperation in multiple areas, especially within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and other entities, as the two leaderships look forward to developing a comprehensive and long-term cooperation, along with developing bilateral relations based on mutual respect.

On May 7, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi inaugurated the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan in Tashkent in implementation of the willingness of the leaders of the two countries to bolster bilateral relations.

During this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyor Saidov said the inauguration of the embassy of the State of Qatar in Tashkent is a landmark event and opens a new chapter in the friendly relations between the two countries, expressing his confidence in the continuation of developing long-term partnership ties between the two friendly people in all priority areas.

He emphasized that the State of Qatar is an important, close and promising partner of his country in the Middle East and Arab gulf, especially that the historic and civilized ties linking the people of Uzbekistan and Qatar are currently serving a solid foundation of their shared relations. He added that his country welcomes to see Qatari companies and institutions’ tapping into its market and expanding their investments, affirming its readiness to utilize opportunities and potential and take appropriate measures and procedures in this field.

On May 7, the Uzbek capital Tashkent held the third round of political consultations between Qatar and Uzbekistan.

the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of The Qatari-Uzbek ties are based on a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding in numerous fields, as shared visits between the two countries by senior officials and trade and economic delegations have largely contributed to developing relations and increasing coordination between them in those fields at various levels, including political, economic, trade, medical and others, the most prominent of which is the visit of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to Tashkent in June 2021, where he was welcomed by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation ties and ways to support them, especially in diplomatic relations, investment and increase trade exchange between the two countries, in addition to discussing regional and international developments.

In the context of the official visits between the two countries, HE Head of the Administration of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyor Saidov visited Doha last February. Also, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Laziz Kudratov visited Doha last May held meeting with Qatar Chamber and advocated for launching a Qatari-Uzbek business forum whether in Tashkent or Doha through which investment opportunities are discussed.

In addition, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Furkat Sidikov visited Doha and called on Qatari business owners and investors to invest in his country which he said abounds with numerous opportunities in energy, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure sectors.

The State of Qatar participated in the 2nd Tashkent International Investment Forum which was held for two days last April, and its delegation was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater. On the sidelines of the forum he met the President of Uzbekistan and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The two meetings, they discussed topics of common interest to boost cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and industry sectors, in addition to sharing viewpoints on the topics incorporated into the forum’s agenda. During the two meetings, H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater highlighted the successful economic policies laid out by the State of Qatar to support private sector, outlining the incentives, legislations and promising opportunities available in Qatar which aim to encourage investors, businessmen and business owners to invest in the State of Qatar.

In his speech before the forum, President Mirziyoyev said the economic reforms carried out by his country enhanced its stature as a country that has a highest economic diversification in Central Asia, adding that foreign investors will find everything required by business sector, in terms of peace, stability and reliable assurances. He pointed out that with the support of foreign investors, a roughly 100,000 new companies have been established during one year in Uzbekistan, while annual size of foreign investment reached USD 10 billion, or tippled like what it was in 2017.

