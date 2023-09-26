Qatar - Bilateral trade volume between Qatar and Romania stood at QR490mn in 2022 or a 32% year-on-year increase from QR371mn, an official of Qatar Chamber said during the ‘Qatari-Romanian Business Meeting’ held online Monday.

The business meeting was held to explore ways to enhance commercial and economic co-operation between the private sectors of both countries. The meeting was attended by a number of Qatari and Romanian businesspersons representing various sectors, including food, agriculture, IT, industry, and renewable energy, among others.

The meeting was attended by Qatar Chamber board member Dr Khalid bin Klefeekh al-Hajri; Timis Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairperson Florica Chirita, and Qatar's ambassador to Romania, Osama Yousef al-Qaradawi.

During the webinar, al-Hajri emphasised the strong and diverse relations between Qatar and Romania across various fields. He highlighted the shared commitment from both sides to strengthen their commercial and economic ties.

He said Qatari businessmen are keen to explore Romania’s investment climate and opportunities given the incentives and facilities that make Romania “an attractive destination for foreign investors.”

He invited Romanian companies to invest in Qatar and co-operate with their Qatari counterparts, affirming that Qatar provides world-class infrastructure, leading economic legislation, and an attractive investment climate, in addition to numerous incentives and opportunities as it positions itself as a leading business and investment hub.

For her part, Chirita said the meeting presents an “excellent opportunity” to strengthen co-operation between Qatari and Romanian businessmen. She highlighted that Timis offers abundant investment opportunities across various economic sectors, including banking, education, technology, and the automobile industry.

She emphasised the significance of facilitating visits by business delegations from both sides to explore investment opportunities and explore the potential for establishing partnerships across various sectors.

Al-Qaradawi also emphasised that the private sectors in both countries have the capability to elevate trade levels by exploring investment opportunities and establishing joint ventures.

