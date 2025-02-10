Qatar Central Bank (QCB)’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity increased by 3.7% in January and reached QR255.166bn compared to QR246.047bn in the same month in 2024.



Data released by Qatar Central Bank showed a rise in its official reserves at the end of January compared to the same month in 2024, by approximately QR8.942bn, bringing the total to QR196.097bn.



This is despite the decline in QCB's balance of foreign bonds and treasury bills by around QR7.551bn to QR128.863bn in January this year.



The official reserves consist of main components, including foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits, and Qatar’s quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In addition to official reserves, there are other liquid assets (foreign currency deposits), and together these two elements form what is known as total international reserves.



Gold holdings increased by around QR12.582bn at the end of January, compared to January 2024, bringing the total to QR36.651bn.



Balance with foreign banks increased by approximately QR4.059bn (compared to January 2024), bringing the total to QR25.526bn at the end of January this year.



On the other hand, the balance of Qatar's SDR deposits at the IMF decreased by QR150mn at the end of January (compared to January 2024), reaching QR5.054bn.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

