Doha: National Food Security Strategy 2024-2030 prepared by the Ministry of Municipality is expected to be launched soon, said an official.

“The recommendations and opinions of stakeholders in food security issues have been incorporated in the new strategy which will last for seven years in line with Qatar National Vision of 2030,” said Director of Food Security Department Dr. Masoud Jarallah Al Marri.

He was speaking at a workshop on food security strategy for GCC countries in Doha yesterday. The two-day event is organised by the Ministry of Municipality’s Agriculture and Food Security Affairs Sector in cooperation with GCC General Secretariat.

Al Marri said the National Food Security Strategy 2018-2023 contributed significantly to the development of the food security system in Qatar.

He said the strategy helped increase local production of agricultural food commodities in a sustainable manner, and the diversification of sources of foreign trade to avoid exposure to any potential risks that may arise in cases of crises and emergencies.

“The 2018-2023 strategy built a strategic stock of food commodities in the country, taking into consideration the preservation of the Qatari environment and its sustainable development for future generations on the one hand, and the preservation of natural resources, especially those related to the elements of land and water on the other hand,” said Al Marri.

He stressed the great interest that Qatar pays to developing the economic sectors in general and the agricultural and food security sector in particular, as it is one of the important and vital sectors concerned with achieving food security for the population.

The opening session of the workshop was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani; Deputy Governor of the General Food Security Authority of Saudi Arabia, H E Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Fawzan; and Director of the Food and Agriculture Department at GCC General Secretariat, Eng. Suleiman Al Tubi.

This meeting brought together specialists, technicians, decision-makers and representatives of the private sector concerned with food security in the GCC countries, for the purpose of consultation and exchange of views and ideas on the food security strategy of the GCC countries, and to come up with recommendations that will contribute to the preparation of a unified Gulf strategy for food security that meets the aspirations and needs of all member states.

Al Marri said Qatar appreciates efforts of GCC General Secretariat to implement the recommendations and decisions of the Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security Committee.

These recommendations aim to enhance food security in the GCC countries by strengthening cooperation between member states to ensure the transformation of national food systems into healthy and sustainable systems capable of withstanding crises.

He stressed the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation and effective coordination to ensure the achievement of desired goals, as the issue of food security requires concerted efforts and continuous cooperation.

The workshop included a session on its first day to discuss aspirations, challenges, opportunities and areas of cooperation, as it addressed many topics related to food security, including local production, food trade, agricultural investment at home and abroad, private sector participation, loss and waste, risk and emergency management, research, development and innovation.

On the second day, the workshop will discuss the vision, mission, and proposed strategic objectives, the type of strategy, governance of strategy implementation, and initiatives at the Gulf and local levels, as well as discussing the strategy implementation roadmap and next steps.

