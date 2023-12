DUBAI - Qatar has based its 2024 budget on an average oil price of $60 per barrel, down from $65 in 2023, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

Qatar expects revenue of 202 billion riyals ($53.84 billion)in its 2024 budget and expenditures of 200.9 billion riyals.

It forecast a deficit of 6.2 billion riyals in the budget.

($1 = 3.7517 riyals)

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; editing by Jason Neely)