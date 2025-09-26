Doha: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, has hailed the ministry’s newly launched legal initiatives and services to facilitate the investment climate in the country.

His Excellency noted that these efforts are part of a comprehensive plan for digital transformation and for strengthening the private sector’s role in economic development.

Addressing a panel on business environment, as part of the Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum, organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Al Suwaidi highlighted the ministry’s efforts to develop legal professions, including expert services.

He emphasised that these efforts provide a reliable environment for investors and business owners, in line with the National Initiative to Develop Justice Systems and the launch of the Commercial and Investment Court.

He added that the Ministry of Justice established an Experts Department, organised registration and classification lists based on specialisations, and prepared a national roster of experts across various fields for courts, arbitration bodies, and governmental and private entities - enhancing the quality and efficiency of the expertise provided.

Regarding regulation of the legal profession, he pointed to the issuance of the new Law No. (19) of 2025, which includes significant amendments to support the private sector, such as allowing lawyers to represent companies affiliated with QatarEnergy, hold shares and stakes in companies, and advertise their offices under defined regulations.

The Undersecretary also outlined updates to Qatar Legal Portal ‘Al-Meezan,’ explaining that it will serve as a comprehensive, up-to-date reference for all Qatar legislation.

Utilising artificial intelligence, the portal will facilitate research and cross-referencing between laws and decisions, making it a key tool for both local and foreign investors.

