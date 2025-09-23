Qatar - The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Beswal, co-chair of the International Affairs Committee at PHDCCI India, while Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Mahdi al-Ahbabi headed the Qatari side.

Qatar Chamber held a meeting Monday with a business delegation from India to discuss trade and economic relations and ways to enhance them, as well as opportunities for private sector collaboration and partnerships and promising sectors for Qatari investment in India.



Addressing the meeting, al-Ahbabi highlighted the strong co-operation between Qatar and India at all levels, particularly in trade and economic relations. He noted that India is one of Qatar’s most important trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching QR48bn last year. He added that the Indian business community plays an active role in supporting Qatar’s economic development through the presence of numerous Indian companies operating across various sectors in the Qatari market.



Al-Ahbabi also emphasised Qatar Chamber’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and co-operation between Qatari and Indian companies through joint investments and projects across diverse sectors, including energy, infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and food security.



He invited Indian companies to explore the investment opportunities available in Qatar, highlighting the country’s advanced infrastructure and progressive legislation, which pave the way for deeper collaboration between the Qatari and Indian business communities.



For his part, Beswal noted that PHDCCI is one of India’s oldest chambers, established over 128 years ago, and includes a wide range of leading companies, including SMEs across all sectors.



He expressed his keenness to enhance co-operation with Qatar Chamber to develop stronger partnerships between the business sectors of both countries, especially given the shared desire to expand trade and economic co-operation. He highlighted the strong economic and commercial ties between the two countries, noting that India is one of Qatar’s leading exporters.



Beswal said many Indian companies are keen to invest in Qatar and collaborate with Qatari counterparts across all sectors, inviting Qatari investors to explore India’s promising investment opportunities in infrastructure, education, healthcare, services, renewable energy, technology, and innovation, supported by legislative reforms, incentives, and a pro-business environment.



He also invited Qatari businessmen and investors to visit India to explore available opportunities and meet their Indian counterparts to discuss co-operation and joint ventures.



The meeting also included a presentation highlighting investment opportunities in India across sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, transport, smart cities, technology and innovation, food security, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and fintech.



Also present at the meeting were Deepak Pundir, commercial attaché at the Indian Embassy in Qatar, along with a number of Qatari businessmen and their Indian counterparts.

