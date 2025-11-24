Doha, Qatar: The local value system witnessed remarkable growth as the number of companies obtaining In-Country Value (ICV) certificates surged in this year reaching 3,484 compared to 2,620 last year showing a growth of 33 percent.

The third edition of the annual meeting of state procurement program 2026 witnessed the participation of more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners, reflecting its role as a strategic platform for communication and partnership-building between the public and private sectors.

Revealing the key figures of the Government Procurement Plan Forum 2026, the Ministry of Finance stated in a post, that these figures underscore the forum’s positive impact on enhancing the business environment and enabling local companies to seize future opportunities within the government procurement market.

The In-Country Value certificates are issued to companies to prove their contribution to a nation’s local economy. The certificates are part of government programmes that prioritise local content in tenders and projects.

ICV certificates are required as a measurement tool during the awarding of tenders to companies. The system provides valuable business opportunities for local business owners and to attract investors setting up businesses in the country.

Regarding the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) the data noted that there was growth in this year in the participation rate, application rate, technical approval, and selection rate compared to last year.

The Government Procurement Plan Forum which took place from October 20 to 22 this year under the slogan: ‘One Vision, Multiple Opportunities’ witnessed participation of 24 companies in the bilateral meetings. The forum saw over 2,000 business to business meetings and participation of more than 3,000 registered companies, the post further stated.

In addition there were 75 percent matchmaking opportunities and over 2,000 registered participants. It explored opportunities for suppliers from both the public and private sectors towards a digital and efficient procurement system, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

The post noted that the Government Procurement Plan Forum for 2026 saw 4,464 planned tender submissions. The plan is distributed across 15 economic sectors and 260 economic activities according to the International Standard Industrial Classification reflecting a significant expansion in the scope of government projects.

Qatar is steadily positioning itself as a leading regional hub for knowledge-based economy, aligning its progress with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a long-term roadmap guiding the nation’s development across all sectors.

