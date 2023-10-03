Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday a high-level German delegation led by Dr Peter Ramsauer, President of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce, and Industry (Ghorfa), Federal Minister ret.

The delegation also included Abdulaziz Al-Mikhlafi, the Secretary-General of AGCCI, and several leading German businessmen.

The Qatari side was presided over by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani in the attendance of many board members and the general manager.

Speaking at the meeting, QC Chairman praised the close relations between Qatar and Germany across all fields, particularly in the economic and commercial spheres. He said that the bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow, reaching QR6.8bn last year, compared to QR6.4bn in 2021. He also emphasised that Germany is considered one of Qatar’s most important trading partners.

Sheikh Khalifa indicated that there are numerous leading German companies operating in Qatar in various sectors, either with full ownership or in partnership with Qatari entities, indicating that these companies are contributing to Qatar’s ongoing development.

“Germany provides the Qatari market with high-quality products,” he added.

QC Chairman also pointed out that there are many successful Qatari investments in diverse of sectors in Germany.

He stressed that the Chamber strongly welcomes and encourages the enhancement of cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its German counterparts across all sectors, especially in the field of SMEs, where Germany excels in advanced technology.

Sheikh Khalifa invited German companies to cooperate with their Qatar counterparts by establishing active partnerships and alliances in all sectors. He affirmed that Qatar provides a host of opportunities, supported by advanced infrastructure, leading legislation and numerous incentives for investment.

Ramsauer highlighted the significance of the German trade delegations visiting Qatar, as it demonstrates the keen interest of the German private sector in exploring investment opportunities in Qatar and forming partnerships with Qatari firms across various sectors.

This cooperation extends beyond sectors like energy and manufacturing, encompassing other areas as well.He also praised the great development Qatar witnessing in terms of the infrastructure, investment-related legislation, asserting that the Ghorfa would cooperate and coordinate with Qatar Chamber to facilitate the establishment of joint ventures between investors from both countries, highlighting several successful investments and alliances between both friendly countries.

He also commended the substantial infrastructure development in Qatar, as well as the investment-friendly legislation in place.

Dr Ramsauer emphasised that Ghorfa would collaborate and coordinate with Qatar Chamber to facilitate the establishment of joint ventures between investors from both countries.

He also highlighted several successful investments and alliances between the two friendly nations. During the meeting, Mohamed Al Mulla, Investor Relations Specialist at the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, delivered a presentation on conducting business in Qatar, highlighting the services offered by the Agency to investors and the key sectors for investment in the country.

In turn, the German delegation presented a wealth of investment opportunities available in Germany. In his remarks, Dr. Peter Ramsauer stated that the relations between Qatar and Germany have witnessed significant development, and he noted that their trade is experiencing substantial growth.

He also emphasised the strong desire of many German companies to enter the regional markets through investments in Qatar.

