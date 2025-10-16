Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real GDP growth is projected to be 2.9% this year and 6.1% in 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed in its World Economic Outlook on the occasion of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.

Qatar’s current account balance is expected to be 10.8% this year and 10.2% in 2026, while consumer prices are projected to be 0.1% this year and 2.6% in 2026.

This growth reflects the state’s strong trajectory towards sustainable development and economic diversification, in alignment with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The country’s stable and competitive economy has been growing at a faster rate. The high per capita income, vast hydrocarbon reserves, and strong economic fundamentals support its strong credit profile.

Through its ongoing efforts in economic diversification and the growth of competitive sectors, Qatar is poised to strengthen its economic position both regionally and globally. The outlook further noted that the growth in the Middle East and Central Asia is projected to accelerate, from 2.6% in 2024 to 3.5% in 2025 and to 3.8% in 2026, as the effects of disruptions to oil production and shipping dissipate and the impacts of ongoing conflicts abate.

As for the Middle East and North Africa region, the report forecasts growth of 3.3% in 2025, rising to 3.7% in 2026.

According to the report, this year was characterised by volatility due to international trade policies, particularly the tariffs imposed by the United States against a number of countries, which raised tariffs to levels unprecedented in more than a century. These tariffs were later reduced through agreements between Washington and its trading partners, limiting their negative impact on global growth, despite the ongoing uncertainty. IMF expects the US economy to grow by 2 percent in 2025 and 2.1 percent in 2026, supported by investments in artificial intelligence and technology.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

