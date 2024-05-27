Doha,Qatar: The visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Cyprus, opens broader horizons for relations between the two countries and the beginning of a new phase of economic cooperation.

The visit expected to bring about a qualitative shift in the strong and solid bilateral relations that exist between the two countries at all levels in a way that serves the common goals and interests of the two countries, given the keenness of both sides to raise relations to an advanced level.

The Qatari-Cypriot relationship dates to 2001 and continued to develop until it culminated in the opening of the two countries' embassies in the capitals, Doha, and Nicosia.

The Cypriot embassy in Doha was opened in 2004, and the Qatari embassy in Nicosia was opened in 2007 as the first Gulf embassy in the Republic of Cyprus.

The relations between Doha and Nicosia witnessed a remarkable development, translated by the mutual visits of the leadership of the two countries at various levels, the most important of which was the visit of the Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani to the Republic of Cyprus in 2010, which resulted in the strengthening and development of bilateral relations and during which a number of important agreements were signed between the two countries, as well as the visit of President HE Dimitris Christofias, former President of the Republic of Cyprus, to Doha in 2009, and the visit of President HE Nicos Anastasiades, former President of the Republic of Cyprus, to the State of Qatar in 2014, at the head of a high-level official and commercial delegation, which included a number of ministers and more than 60 businessmen and representatives of major national and private companies in Cyprus.

In November 2023, the Amir HH also received President HE Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, which reflects the depth of relations stemming from the two countries' interest and keenness to develop them.

The anticipated visit of the Amir HH, 23 years after the establishment of joint relations, comes as an extension of the strong and diverse relations in all fields, constituting another qualitative leap in the path of the two countries.

The bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus are described as excellent at all levels, as the two countries have many cooperation agreements in various fields.

The construction sector is witnessing remarkable growth between the two sides, as Cypriot companies have contributed to building and constructing many major infrastructure projects in the State of Qatar, the most important of which is the construction of the Qatar Foundation's Education City Stadium, one of the stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar Airways is also operating from Larnaca International Airport 14 passenger flights per week in the summer, and 7 passenger flights per week in the winter.

In December 2021, A consortium consisting of QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil signed contract with the government of the Republic of Cyprus for exploration and production sharing in block five, located southeast of the island of Cyprus.

This is QatarEnergy's second exploration block in the Republic of Cyprus, in addition to Block 10, which was awarded to the same consortium in 2017 and resulted in the 'Glaucus' gas discovery announced in February 2019 with estimated in-place resources of 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet of gas.

As per the agreement, QatarEnergy will own a 40 percent working interest in block five. ExxonMobil will operate the block with a 60 percent working interest.

There is also cultural and educational cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus.

The most prominent of this cooperation is working to achieve full recognition between universities and institutes in the two countries, especially since the State of Qatar recognizes the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus Institute of Technology, in addition to the participation of many intellectuals from both sides in seminars and exhibitions.

Conferences are held in Doha and Nicosia.

According to data from the National Planning Council, obtained by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the State of Qatar's exports to Cyprus were concentrated in petroleum oils, oils obtained from bituminous mineral materials, ethylene polymers in their primary forms, pipes, tubes, hoses and their supplies, and maps of all kinds, including wall maps, cadastral diagrams, etc., while its imports from Cyprus focused on dairy industry machinery and equipment, medical solutions and medicines containing antibiotics, and other products and commodities.

It is expected that the visit will enhance the expansion of cooperation between Doha and Nicosia, especially in the economic field, which will reflect positively on trade and investment exchange and cooperation and partnership relations between the business sectors of the two countries.

Since its establishment, the relations between the two countries have witnessed rapid development in all fields, especially in the fields of energy, services, and tourism, as Qatar is always keen to its international relations and diversify the fields and locations of foreign investments, as well as building bridges of constructive and fruitful cooperation with all peoples and countries of the world.

The two countries have a set of agreements and memorandums of understanding that regulate their relations and cover political, economic, commercial, technical, educational, legal, health and tourism cooperation, as well as energy, seawater desalination, the banking and financial sector, encouraging and protecting mutual investments, air transport and avoiding double taxation, which would stimulate bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In November 2023, the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Cyprus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

The signing of the MoU came as a result of the aspire of both parties to strengthen and expand the bonds of friendship, encourage and enhance cooperation in the educational and scientific fields between the two countries, and to achieve goals and objectives of common interest.

The Republic of Cyprus is in the eastern Mediterranean basin and is the third largest island in it after Sicily and Sardinia.

Its area is nine thousand two hundred and fifty square kilometers, and its population is more than 1.26 million. It enjoys a strategic location between the three European, Asian, and African continents.

Its membership in the European Union also makes it a wide gateway to a diverse range of activities in many commercial, tourism and economic fields.

Cyprus is classified as a high-income country, and the Cypriot economic performance is considered one of the best among the economies of many European Union countries.

The Cypriot economy is mainly based on tourism and services, as many Cypriots work in the services and agricultural sector, and there are promising opportunities for growth in many other sectors on the island, including: oil and gas, maritime transport, tourism, large-scale development projects, education, health, research, and Renewable energy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

