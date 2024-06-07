Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a Chinese business delegation led by Liu Qilin, the Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in the Province of Yunnan. The meeting was attended by QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, along with many Qatari and Chinese business owners.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed means to strengthen cooperation between the two entities and mechanisms to promote trade exchange between the two countries. They also discussed the investment climate and investment opportunities available in various sectors, especially in the food industries.

In his remarks, Liu Qilin said that the delegation’s visit aims to learn about the industry sector in Qatar and explore the commercial potential and opportunities available in Qatar and Yunnan Province, in addition to means to promote bilateral trade and the possibly of signing an agreement with the Qatar Chamber.

Qilin called on the Qatar Chamber to encourage Qatari businessmen to participate in the 8th China-South Asia Exposition and the 28th China Kunming Import & Export Fair, scheduled for July 23-30, 2024.

He noted there are significant opportunities for investment in the sectors of green foods and food industries in China, calling Qatari investors to invest in Yunnan Province.

For his part, Mohamed bin Twar praised the commercial relation between both countries. He highlighted that China is one of the most important trade partners of Qatar, noting that their trade volume amounted to QR87bn, a growth of 32 percent compared to QR65.8bn in 2021.

Twar emphasized that Qatari companies are interested in expanding cooperation with their Chinese counterparts and establishing commercial alliances. He stressed the Chamber’s interest in encouraging Qatari business owners to participate in Chinese exhibitions, noting these exhibitions offer a valuable opportunity to learn about Chinese products and promote Qatari products.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

