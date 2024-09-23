Ottawa: The visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Canada concluded, reaffirming the strength and growth of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Canada.

This visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations based on cooperation and commitment to global participation.

H H the Amir’s visit came to crown a journey of political, economic, educational, cultural, health, and military achievements between the two countries, which were strengthened in light of the continuous communication between H H the Amir and Prime Minister of Canada H E Justin Trudeau.

H H the Amir was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Head of State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of ranking officials.

On the sidelines of the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development cooperation was signed, paving the way for joint efforts in providing foreign aid, reducing poverty, and economic empowerment, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition, the State of Qatar, through the Education Above All Foundation, and Canada, through Global Affairs Canada, announced a joint commitment of $95m to empower youth, with the Education Above All Foundation pledging $40m to various initiatives.

Under this framework agreement, various initiatives were announced, including a commitment to Unicef’s Generation Unlimited initiative.

As for educational and health collaboration, a collaboration services agreement was extended to obtain accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada for Sidra Medicine’s postgraduate medical training programme.

The MoU on development cooperation was signed by Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Minister of International Development of Canada H E Ahmed Hussen.

The framework agreement was signed by CEO of Education Above All Foundation Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, and Deputy Minister of International Development at Global Affairs Canada H E Christopher MacLennan. The visit also highlights the growing ties between Qatar and Canada, underscored by discussions on global challenges.

The two countries expressed their shared commitment to peace and stability. Recent developments in the Gaza Strip were also discussed, with Canada commending Qatar’s significant efforts in negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza.

The ongoing cooperation between the two countries in addressing the conflict in Gaza and providing humanitarian assistance reflects the strength of the relations between the State of Qatar and Canada.

In response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and working closely with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt to ensure that essential aid reaches those in need in Gaza.

Qatar will cooperate with Canada to provide psychological support to the wounded and their companions who were evacuated to the State of Qatar as part of the initiative of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the State of Qatar and Canada will work to expand their cooperation to help those affected by conflicts in a number of countries, with a focus on humanitarian assistance and development projects.

Canada also commended Qatar’s humanitarian efforts, including its success in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families, which reflects Qatar’s constant commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

In this context, Qatar and Canada expressed their concern about the continued escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

The State of Qatar commends Canada’s appreciation for the support it provided to it at critical times, such as the repatriation of Canadian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and the evacuation of Canadian citizens and Afghan refugees after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The two countries look forward to further strengthening their cooperation across various sectors. Both Qatar and Canada remain committed to strengthening their relations and working together for peace and prosperity around the world.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

