Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani paid a state visit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana from September 11 to 12, at the invitation of President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H E Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

During the visit, both leaders held fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, in order to strengthen bilateral relations, said the joint statement issued after the visit.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the friendly relations between the State of Qatar and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and stressed their ability to further enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, education, health and culture.

Both leaders also emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment, pointed to the great potential for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and tourism, urging both countries’ business communities to explore partnerships and investment opportunities.

The two countries pledged to prioritise sustainable practices and environmentally friendly technology in their infrastructure projects, with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals and reducing environmental impact.

The State of Qatar reaffirmed its readiness to provide financial support to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for its road redevelopment initiatives.

The two leaders stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change and terrorism, as well as in promoting peace and security, pledging to work together in global forums to advance their mutual goals and contribute to international peace and security.

As part of their efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, the State of Qatar and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on encouraging and protecting bilateral investment.

The two countries also signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) economic, commercial, and technical cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The two leaders expressed their confidence in the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, agreeing to work together to further strengthen their ties, and expressing their readiness to continue discussions to that end.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the decision of the Qatari government to establish a diplomatic mission in Georgetown. The two leaders expressed their confidence that this would strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to building bridges of cooperation and brotherhood, strengthening joint work at the bilateral level, and within the framework of international cooperation.

