DOHA: His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will start on Tuesday a state visit to the friendly French Republic at the invitation of President HE Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir will discuss with President Macron and high-ranking officials the development of cooperation ties between the two countries, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern. Several agreements in various areas will be signed during the visit.

The visit comes within the framework of bolstering the bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries and promoting ties of cooperation and friendship between the two friendly people.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.

