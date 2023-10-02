President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh arrived Monday in Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 Doha Horticulture Expo.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the State of Qatar Tayeb Dbd Robleh.

