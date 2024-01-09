BAKU: His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, today welcomed UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Upon the arrival of His Highness' convoy at the Zuğulba Presidential Palace in the capital Baku, an official reception ceremony was held, accompanied by His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev. A guard of honour saluted His Highness, followed by the playing of the national anthems of both the UAE and Azerbaijan.

His Highness the President then greeted senior Azerbaijani officials, including ministers and dignitaries.

His Excellency President Aliyev also shook hands with members of the delegation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan; and a number of senior UAE officials.