MUSCAT - OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) — the upstream arm of state-owned integrated energy group OQ — has signed two Natural Gas Sales Agreements (NGSAs) with the Integrated Gas Company (IGC), marking a major milestone in strengthening Oman’s integrated gas value chain and supporting the country’s energy transition goals under Oman Vision 2040.

The first agreement covers Block 65, where OQEP and Occidental Oman (Oxy) will supply their respective shares of natural gas to IGC. OQEP holds a 49% stake in the field. The deal was signed by Eng Mahmoud bin Abdullah al Hashmi, Acting CEO of OQEP and Abdulrahman bin Humaid al Yahyaei, CEO of IGC.

The second agreement relates to the Marsa LNG Project — a joint venture between TotalEnergies EP Oman Development BV (80%) and Almuzun Liquefied Natural Gas LLC, a subsidiary of OQEP (20%). Under the agreement, Marsa

LNG will transport up to 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of gas from Block 10 through OQ Gas Networks’ infrastructure to its new facility at SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The upcoming plant, with an annual capacity of one million tonnes, will serve as a regional hub for low-emission LNG production and clean marine fuel bunkering, further consolidating Oman’s position as a regional centre for sustainable energy.

Announcements regarding both agreements came in filings by publicly listed OQEP to the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) on Monday, November 3, 2025. The agreements themselves were part of a total of 19 pacts and MoUs inked by IGC, the state-owned sole aggregator and supplier of natural gas in the Sultanate of Oman, with various producers, end-users and other stakeholders on November 2, 2025.

OQEP affirmed that the two agreements reflect the company’s commitment to advancing the energy transition through sustainable gas projects that enhance industrial growth, support decarbonisation and promote efficient utilisation of national energy resources.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng Mahmoud al Hashmi, Acting CEO of OQEP, said: “The partnership with global companies such as TotalEnergies and Occidental reflects international confidence in Oman’s investment climate and strengthens OQ Exploration & Production’s position as a key regional player in modern energy markets”.

He added that these projects reflect OQ’s commitment to delivering sustainable economic value to its shareholders while contributing to the growth of the national economy and diversification of income sources.

Abdulrahman bin Humaid al Yahyaei, CEO of the Integrated Gas Company, highlighted the timing and strategic significance of the deals, stating: “These agreements come at a very important time as Oman takes confident steps towards realising the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040”.

Echoing the same view, Ashraf al Mamari, CEO of OQ Group, said: “The importance of these agreements lies in their reflection of the group’s business integration — from exploration and production to gas supply, as well as the downstream segment that supports the country’s manufacturing industries”.

Together, these agreements represent a strong model of collaboration across Oman’s energy ecosystem, enhancing operational efficiency, environmental stewardship and sustainable development across the gas sector.

