Muscat: More than 380 job opportunities have been announced in a number of government institutions.

Ministry of Labour (Mol), said in a statement :"The Ministry of Labour announces the availability of a number of 386 vacancies in various specialisations and qualifications in a number of government institutions. To view and register for the job opportunities offered through the following link:."

The list of jobs includes :

1-Translator.

2-Accountant.

3-Financial affairs specialist.

4-Tour guide.

5-Media and publishing specialist.

6-Human Resource Specialist.

7-Administrative affairs Researcher.

8-Documentation technician.

9-Information security specialist.

10-Economic Researcher.

