PHOTO
Muscat: More than 380 job opportunities have been announced in a number of government institutions.
Ministry of Labour (Mol), said in a statement :"The Ministry of Labour announces the availability of a number of 386 vacancies in various specialisations and qualifications in a number of government institutions. To view and register for the job opportunities offered through the following link:."
The list of jobs includes :
1-Translator.
2-Accountant.
3-Financial affairs specialist.
4-Tour guide.
5-Media and publishing specialist.
6-Human Resource Specialist.
7-Administrative affairs Researcher.
8-Documentation technician.
9-Information security specialist.
10-Economic Researcher.
© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).