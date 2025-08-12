The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) seized 28,129 non-compliant products during the first half of 2025 across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman as part of the ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of non-compliant goods and limit their spread.

Muscat Governorate topped the list in terms of the number of seized items, with 7,837 products confiscated, followed by Al Buraimi Governorate with 5,822, and North Al Batinah with 5,584 non-compliant items. Dhofar and Al Dakhiliyah came in fourth and fifth place, with 1,886 and 1,842 seized items, respectively.

Al Dhahirah recorded 1,497 violations, followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 1,311, while South Al Batinah (Rustaq and Barka) reported 1,125 seized items.

Meanwhile, no violations were recorded during the same period in the governorates of Al Wusta, Diba, and Al Mazyouna.

The seized products varied and included expired items, goods not conforming to approved standards and specifications, as well as counterfeit products or those carrying misleading information.

These seizures are a result of the CPA’s ongoing inspection and monitoring efforts across retail outlets and commercial centers, particularly during periods of increased shopping activity and high demand for consumer goods. The Authority affirmed that these outcomes reflect the intensive efforts made by its inspection teams, stressing the continuation of inspection campaigns to ensure that suppliers comply with the laws and regulations related to consumer protection.

CPA also recorded 3,141 commercial violations across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman during the first half of 2025, according to a statistical indicators report issued by the Department of Economic Data and Information.

Muscat Governorate topped the list with 1,363 violations, reflecting the high level of commercial activity in the governorate, followed by North Al Batinah Governorate with 754 violations, South Al Batinah (Barka) with 213, and North Al Sharqiyah with 184.

177 violations were recorded in South Al Sharqiyah, 130 in South Al Batinah (Rustaq), 111 in Al Dhahirah, 88 in Dhofar, and 75 in Al Dakhiliyah.

The remaining violations were distributed as follows: 13 in Al Buraimi, 15 in Musandam (Khasab), 11 in Dibba, 4 in Al Mazyunah, and finally, 3 in Al Wusta Governorate.

The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has launched the QR Code project in commercial stores in the capital, Muscat.

Two types of QR codes will be distributed across various commercial stores, each with a specific function.

The First Code will connect consumers directly to the Authority's services to easily submit reports and comments, while the Second Code is dedicated exclusively to the judicial enforcement officers of the Authority and will be used to store the commercial establishment's data electronically, eliminating the need for manual entry and confirming the store's compliance with laws and regulations.

According to the CPA, the QR code in commercial stores will help establish a direct communication channel between consumers and the Authority's services, save time and effort for judicial enforcement officers, increase the coverage rate of inspected institutions, and provide an accurate and up-to-date database of commercial stores.

