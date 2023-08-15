Qatar Central Bank (QCB) data revealed that the volume of online payment transactions during the month of July reached 4.24mn, with a value of QR2.75bn.

On its page on X (previously known as Twitter), QCB said that the number of point of sale (PoS) devices amounted to 69,040 in the month of July, while the volume of operations through PoS devices in the same month amounted to 27.2mn operations, with a value of QR6.48bn.

