Muscat – The total number of registered vehicles in Oman reached 1,798,062 till the end of June this year, marking a 5.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Private vehicles made up the majority of registered vehicles, accounting for 79.3% with 1,425,308 units. Commercial vehicles followed at 14.7% (264,913), while rental vehicles represented 2.3% (41,386).

The remainder included taxis, government vehicles, and other categories.

White vehicles remained the most common on Omani roads, representing 42.3% of the total, or 761,358 vehicles. Silver was the second most popular colour at 12.9% (231,822), followed by grey with 181,140 registered vehicles.

In terms of engine capacity, vehicles with engines between 1,500cc and 3,000cc comprised the largest share at 54.5% (979,300), while those with capacities between 3,001cc and 4,500cc made up 22.2% (399,770).

Vehicles weighing under 3 tonnes formed the largest weight category, representing 90.7% of total registrations, or 1,631,392 vehicles.

