Muscat: The 34th edition of the Global Technology Exhibition 'COMEX 2025' will commence on 8 September at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the patronage of HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

The four-day event is organised by the Arab House for Data Analysis in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

COMEX is a premier annual platform that brings together the latest global innovations in technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies. It also showcases leading national projects in Oman, reflecting the strategic approach toward building a sustainable digital economy.

The exhibition attracts a select group of international, regional, and local companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to exchange expertise and present smart solutions that enhance Oman’s position as a regional hub for digital innovation.

Key sections of the exhibition include the E-Government Pavilion, Business Pavilion, Tech Startups Pavilion, Banking and FinTech Pavilion, Electronic Sports and Gaming Section, and International Delegations Pavilion.

The event will also feature a range of accompanying activities, most notably the COMEX Awards, COMEX Summit, specialised workshops, a High-Level Council, interactive experiences, e-gaming competitions, and the COMEX Hackathon. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest technological products and services.

COMEX 2025 represents a key milestone for those interested in investing in the technology sector, as it facilitates connections between tech startups and investment opportunities while attracting international partnerships that advance Oman’s digital transformation journey.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

