Oman’s proven oil reserves stood at 4.8bn barrels in 2024, with total production reaching 363.3mn barrels and exports at 308.4mn barrels, according to the latest data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Natural gas reserves were estimated at 658.5bn cubic metres, while domestic consumption amounted to 56.5bn cubic metres. Exports of liquefied natural gas totalled 12mn metric tonnes during the year.

In the electricity sector, total production rose to 49.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024, up from 45TWh in 2023. Natural gas continued to dominate the power mix with 44.8TWh, while renewable energy contributed 2.4TWh—2.3TWh from solar and 0.1TWh from wind. The Ibri 2 solar plant accounted for the largest share, generating 1.56TWh.

Water production reached 519.7mn cubic metres in 2024, compared to 520.4mn cubic metres the previous year, reflecting a marginal 0.1% decline. Muscat governorate recorded the highest distribution at 136.9mn cubic metres, followed by Dhofar with 52.3mn cubic metres and North Batinah with 34.3mn cubic metres.

The number of wastewater treatment plants increased to 67, with a combined capacity of 147.2mn cubic metres. Desalination remained the main source of supply, accounting for 89% of total water production, while wells contributed 11%—unchanged from 2023 levels.

