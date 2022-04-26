Muscat - Oman's Foreign Minister has made a phone call to the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi made a phone call to Her Excellency Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the call, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign expressed his congratulations on the occasion of her assumption of the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, wishing her success in her work duties and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan continued prosperity.

They also discussed the historical relations between the two countries, emphasising their keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).