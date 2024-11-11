Muscat: A group of Omani companies in the fish marketing and sales sector has commenced exporting fish products to the People’s Republic of China, marking a significant stride towards achieving Oman’s Vision 2040 objectives for the fisheries industry. The initiative aims to bolster the sector’s profitability and sustainability, strengthening its role in the Omani economy through increased exports and entry into new global markets.

The move is led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, as it works to enhance the value of Omani fish products and expand their international reach. Dr Masoud bin Suleiman Al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing at the Ministry, noted that this development follows the formal agreement, or "protocol," signed between the governments of Oman and China. This agreement establishes key inspection, quarantine, and veterinary health standards, setting the foundation for Omani companies to successfully market and export their fish products to China.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Dr Al Azri confirmed that the first phase of exports underscores the high quality and safety of Omani fish products, which adhere to international health and safety standards. Following the protocol’s signing, 23 Omani companies have now registered and received certification in fish quality control through both the Ministry and the Chinese regulatory authority.

Dr Al Azri explained that only companies that meet China’s rigorous export standards have been certified, with the potential for additional companies to register once they achieve the necessary health compliance. Regular inspections will continue to ensure that Omani facilities, companies, and factories involved in the fish sector uphold these standards and remain competitive in the global market.

The start of these exports is set to strengthen economic cooperation between Oman and China, creating new opportunities for trade and contributing to food security. The Chinese market adds a significant dimension to Oman’s export portfolio, solidifying the Sultanate’s reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality fish products.

In 2023, fish production in Oman reached 793,000 tonnes, a 6% increase from the previous year, valued at OMR 531 million. Exports amounted to around 324,000 tonnes, valued at OMR 189 million, reaching approximately 84 countries. The Ministry continues to work with private sector partners to identify new markets that appreciate Omani fish products, enhancing the competitiveness of Oman’s fisheries on the international stage.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

