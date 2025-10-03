Muscat: The Food Safety and Quality Center has advised consumers to immediately stop drinking and dispose of bottled water products under the brand Uranos Star, after laboratory tests confirmed contamination with harmful substances.

The Royal Oman Police also warned citizens and residents not to consume bottled water of the brand Uranus Star, originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran, after two people died in a poisoning incident in North Al Batinah Governorate.

