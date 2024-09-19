Muscat – Buraimi governorate has signed two agreements on Wednesday with a local company to launch investment projects at a combined value exceeding RO3mn.

The first agreement entails the construction of a commercial complex spanning over 20,000sqm. This two-floor complex will feature more than 200 shops, offering diverse entertainment and retail options, along with various facilities enhanced by distinctive artistic touches.

The second agreement paved the way for a Chinese market, which will occupy more than 3,000sqm and include 100 shops dedicated.

The two projects, and some additional amenities, will cover a total area of 25,897sqm, officials informed.

Additionally, the market will house restaurants and cafés, a children’s entertainment centre, green spaces, and parking facilities, positioning it as a comprehensive destination for services in the region.

Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, said the governorate is committed to strengthening the economy and fostering an innovative investment environment. He expressed optimism that these projects will significantly enhance local services and contribute to economic development.

“The initiatives aim to create job opportunities for residents and boost purchasing power, while attracting further investment to the region.”

Work on the projects is expected to commence in the first quarter of next year.

