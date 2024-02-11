Muscat – Oman’s tourism sector has achieved unprecedented growth surpassing pre-pandemic levels. In 2023, the sultanate welcomed close to 4mn visitors. With further growth expected in the next few years, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has stated that Oman’s travel and tourism sector will grow four times faster than the national economy over the next ten years.

On her visit to Oman from February 6 to 9, Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, said, “Last year, we saw a significant boost in international arrivals, up by a third on the previous year, highlighting Oman’s truly global appeal.”

She added that WTTC’s recent Economic Impact Report forecasts Oman’s travel and tourism sector will outpace the national economy four times faster over the next ten years. “The National Tourism Strategy 2040 will support the sector’s significant economic growth,” she added.

Julia’s visit, hosted by Omran Group, underscores Oman’s rapid development and strategic focus in the sector, perfectly aligned with WTTC’s vision for sustainable growth, a press release stated.

Julia praised Oman’s significant progress in tourism, driven by Omran Group’s strategic initiatives, which align with WTTC’s principles of sustainable and inclusive growth in global travel and tourism.

“It has been an absolute pleasure discovering this beautiful destination which continues to attract travellers from around the world.”

Future prospects

According to Omran, the future of Oman’s tourism sector is promising, with an anticipated annual growth of 7.4% from 2023 to 2027.

‘Ranked among the top 20 global destinations in 2023, the country is poised to elevate its global presence further. As the Official Guest Host Country at ITB Berlin 2024, Oman, through Omran Group’s participation, is set to showcase its growing tourism potential on the world stage. This strategic participation and visit by Julia Simpson, also opens avenues for exploring potential collaboration with WTTC to host one of its prestigious events in Oman, further reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a prominent player in the global tourism arena,’ Omran stated.

As the country’s primary driver in tourism development, Omran – valued at nearly US$1.5bn and managing over 4,000 hospitality keys – is pivotal in shaping Oman’s tourism future. The group’s strategy integrates economic growth and diversification, respecting and harmonising with Oman’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

