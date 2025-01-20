Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is taking part in annual meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in “Davos 2025”, which will be held in Switzerland from 20 to 24 January.

Being one of the most prominent international economic events, the WEF brings together government leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, and representatives of civil society institutions, with the aim of discussing global challenges and searching solutions that contribute to achieving sustainable growth.

The forum contributes to innovative visions that support the transition towards more sustainable and fair economies, with special focus on future challenges related to climate change, technological development and social equality.

The forum seeks to enhance communication and cooperation among various parties in governments, companies, academic and community institutions to achieve common goals.

WEF 2025 meetings focus on five main topics: Developing green economy in order to ramp up the pursuit of sustainable development by reducing carbon emissions; Supporting environmental-friendly innovations by using modern technologies to develop infrastructure capable of adapting to future challenges; Transitioning to green energy to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources; Achieving sustainable economic growth that supports communities and protects natural resources; and Researching the impact of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), the “Internet of Things”, health technologies, regulatory technologies and financial technologies on various economic sectors.

The Sultanate of Oman is participating in the WEF with a delegation headed by Dr. Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and comprising representatives of the public and private sectors.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).