Salalah - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) will launch the 'Golden Residency' program for investors on August 31.

It will also launch the 'Glorious Companies' initiative and the commercial registration transfer service via electronic certification on the 'Oman Business' platform.

This will be announced during an event organized by the Ministry at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Centre for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah, titled "Sustainable Business Environment," under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The event also includes the signing of cooperation agreements to develop the construction sector with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology, the Oman Energy Association (OPAL), and Binaa Professional Services Company.

Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dohani, Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Head of the Digital Transformation Team at the Ministry, and Official Spokesperson, said, “Through these initiatives and agreements, the Ministry aims to consolidate the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a leading global investment destination by providing a stable and stimulating business environment that provides investors with quality opportunities for long-term growth and stability.”

He said the "Glorious Companies" initiative will enable outstanding Omani companies to grow and expand locally and globally through a comprehensive package of incentives and facilities.

He noted that the commercial registration transfer service via electronic certification is a pioneering step towards transforming all commercial transactions into an integrated digital environment, reducing time and costs for investors.

He emphasized the importance of enabling outstanding Omani companies to expand into regional and global markets, enhancing their competitiveness, and accelerating the pace of digital transformation across various commercial transactions, thus raising levels of efficiency and transparency.

MOCIIP is working to develop the construction sector according to modern and sustainable standards, and to enhance integration with academic institutions and the private sector to develop national competencies and support innovation.

