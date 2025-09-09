Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced three major initiatives on Monday aimed at enhancing digital investment and establishing the sultanate as a regional technology hub – Digital Triangle Project, a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Zone and Green AI Alliance, the first of its kind in the region. The latter will unite local and international public and private institutions, as well as academic bodies.

The announcement of the projects coincided with the opening of the 34th edition of the COMEX Global Technology Exhibition, inaugurated by H H Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs. Agreements worth RO42mn were also signed during the event.

Running till Thursday, the four-day exhibition has attracted more than 140 tech startups, over 200 government and private entities, and international delegations. Participants are showcasing advancements in digital transformation, e-services and emerging technologies. The event aims to attract investment and provide consulting opportunities in areas such as data governance, policy development, metadata management, national capacity building and AI-driven data analysis.

