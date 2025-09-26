The Office of the Governor of South Batinah launched the new e-services portal and smartphone app “Mujab” in Musannah, supporting Oman Vision 2040 and advancing digital transformation.

The platform offers integrated government services, investment and tourism data, and community-focused programmes, with artificial intelligence features and accessibility standards.

Officials highlighted that “Mujab” enhances efficiency, transparency, and community participation while providing open data, development project details, and interactive maps.

The initiative aims to boost innovation, improve service quality, and strengthen sustainable development in the governorate.

