Muscat: The Office of the Governor of South Al Batinah has signed 13 new investment and implementation agreements with several private sector institutions, with a total value exceeding OMR 9 million including the implementation of 13 public parks. The signing took place during the Urbanism, Home, and Construction Exhibition and Conference held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

These agreements aim to promote local development, attract investments, and support the national economy by empowering the private sector to implement developmental, service-oriented, and investment projects across the various wilayats of South Al Batinah Governorate. The goal is to enhance public facilities and improve quality of life in cities and villages.

The implementation agreements include several vital projects, most notably are the construction of a city walkway in Rustaq with a value exceeding OMR 3.7 million, and Phase two of the “Rimal Park” project in Nakhal, valued at OMR 2.2 million.

Other agreements include the development of parks within residential neighborhoods across the governorate, such as, Three sites in Rustaq worth over OMR 383,000, the Expansion of the public park in Al-Musannah valued at over OMR 346,000, and parks in Al-Musannah worth over OMR 291,000.

Further agreements include: Parks in residential areas in Nakhal worth over OMR 316,000, Development of the public park in Wadi Al-Maawil (Afi area) worth OMR 313,000, Two parks in Al-Awabi worth over OMR 264,000, Parks in Barka and Wadi Al-Maawil, each valued at over OMR 209,000.

The investment agreements cover three projects for the management and operation of markets and public facilities over a period of 11 years, including: A contract to manage and operate shops in the Wadi Al-Maawil market (Afi area) worth over OMR 397,000, Management and operation of shops in the Al-Awabi market (Western Al-Awabi) worth over OMR 253,000, a contract to establish a desert camp as part of the Rimal Park project in Khabbat Al-Qadan, Nakhal, worth over OMR 198,000.

These projects reflect the strategic direction of South Al Batinah Governorate toward achieving sustainable development, improving quality of life across its wilayats, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector to create high-impact projects that enhance public facilities and community services while generating diverse economic opportunities.

