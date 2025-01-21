Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Singapore continue pressing ahead in boosting bilateral relations through numerous strategic initiatives that reflect the two countries’ commitment for partnership and cooperation.

Dr. Mohamed Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education of the Republic of Singapore underscored the depth of historic relations between Oman and Singapore.

He told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the two countries have shared objectives and future visions, notably the keenness to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

The Singaporean Minister added that the 2nd strategic dialogue between Oman and Singapore, held in Muscat, underscores the commitment of the two countries’ leaderships to continue boosting joint cooperation and exploring available investment opportunities in both countries.

He expressed his satisfaction for the development of bilateral relations during the ceremony held to mark the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Oman, he confirmed, is considered the 7th largest trade partner of Singapore in the MENA region. Both countries, he added, agreed to upgrade diplomatic representation in 2023 by upgrading the general consulates in the two countries to embassies.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).