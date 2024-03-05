Muscat – The sultanate has planned to invest over US$31bn by 2040 in the tourism sector, H E Azzan al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), stated in Berlin, Germany on Monday.

He made the comments at a press conference held to kickstart Oman’s participation in the ITB Berlin tourism trade fair.

H E Busaidi elaborated on Oman’s strategy to utilise the platform provided by ITB Berlin to highlight its rich tourism offerings and future projects with the aim of drawing global attention to the sultanate’s diverse attractions.

Year 2023 marked a significant uptick in tourism for Oman, with the sultanate welcoming 4mn visitors, of which 231,000 were German tourists – up 182% from 2022.

The undersecretary underscored the ministry’s dedication to creating a favourable environment for tourism expansion. Efforts include streamlining visa procedures and easing restrictions for travellers from over 100 countries. Additionally, Oman is channeling more than US$5.9bn into 360 projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and enriching tourist experiences.

Dr Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, the organiser of ITB Berlin, said he was honoured to welcome Oman as the host nation at the exhibition. He informed that plans for Oman’s participation had been in the works for years, delayed only by the COVID-19 pandemic. ﻿

