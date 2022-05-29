Youth and children under the age of 29 years constitute the largest segment of Omani population with a representation of 63 per cent.

“By gender, the population pyramid for Omanis is almost equal, with the proportion of males reaching 50.4 per cent and females 49.6 per cent”, says a report from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the annual bulletin of the statistics agency, the number of males reached 1,412,508 and females, 1,391,609, and the gender ratio was 102 males for every 100 females.

The Omani population at the end of 2021, says the report, registered an increase of 2.49 per cent to reach 2,804,117 people accounting for 62 per cent of the total population.

The total population of the Sultanate of Oman reached 4,527,446 people at the end of December 2021 compared to 4,481,042 people against the corresponding period in 2020, with an increase of 1.04 per cent.

The number of expatriates stood at 1,723,329, which is 1.25 per cent less than the previous year to reach 38 per cent of the total population.

According to the annual bulletin from the statistics agency, the population density reached 14.6 people per square kilometre by the end of December 2021.

While urban areas constituted 79.5 per cent of the total population, the remaining 20.5 per cent was in rural areas.

Muscat Governorate tops the governorates in terms of density with 327.5 people per square kilometre, while Al Wusta Governorate has the lowest population density among all the governorates.

North Al Batinah Governorate ranked first in terms of the top five governorates in which Omanis are concentrated with a percentage of 20.1 per cent, followed by Muscat Governorate in second place with 19.7 per cent, and Al Dakhiliyah Governorate came in third place with 13.4 per cent, while South Al Batinah Governorate ranked fourth with 12.9 per cent. South Al Sharqiyah is in fifth place with 8.3 per cent.

At the same time, the youth category from 18 to 29 years of age represents the largest segment of the expatriate population, as the percentage of young people out of the total expatriate males reached 22.1 per cent, while the youth percentage of the total expatriate females was 17.4 per cent.

