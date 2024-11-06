Muscat – The groundwork for Oman’s latest free zone near the Saudi border is set to begin with Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) floating a tender for Economic Zone at Dhahirah (EZAD).

The tender is focused on developing essential infrastructure like main roads, protection channels and a drainage system.

Funded by Saudi Fund for Development, EZAD is intended to stimulate trade and economic growth, tapping into the area’s strategic location to enhance trade with Saudi Arabia and diversify Oman’s economy.

The tender outlines plans to build a 14.8km one-way main road and a 2km two-way road, along with multiple roundabouts and access routes. Additional works will include sidewalks, excavation, and parking and traffic facilities. The plan also features a 6.3km flood-protection channel.

According to project manager Ibrahim bin Yusuf al Zadjali, EZAD is part of OPAZ’s broader strategy to enhance Oman-Saudi trade. Spanning 388sqkm, the zone is located 20km from the Rub al Khali border crossing.

The deadline to purchase tender documents is November 18, 2024 while submission date is January 2, 2025.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

