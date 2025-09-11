Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, announced record results during the Khareef 2025 season in Salalah, celebrating a successful summer that reflects the growing strength of domestic tourism, the airline’s expanding role in connectivity, and its contribution to Oman’s wider economic diversification goals.

Between 30 June and 31 August 2025, SalamAir operated 962 flights between Muscat, Sohar, and Salalah, compared to 658 flights in 2024, marking a 46% increase year-on-year. Seat capacity also expanded by37%, rising to192,540 seats in 2025.

Almost 70% of passengers were Omani citizens, highlighting the popularity of Salalah as a national destination during Khareef. SalamAir supported this surge by introducing a special OMR48 round-trip fare exclusively for Omanis, making travel more affordable and accessible for families and individuals eager to experience Dhofar’s unique beauty during the season.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said: “Khareef 2025 has been a remarkable success story for SalamAir and for the Sultanate. These results are proof of the airline’s commitment to connecting Oman affordably, while supporting the growth of Salalah as one of the region’s most celebrated destinations. We are proud to play our part in bringing more people to Dhofar to enjoy its natural wonders, traditions, and hospitality. This season’s achievements reflect not only SalamAir’s growth but also the incredible appeal of Salalah during Khareef.”

The achievements of Khareef 2025 also demonstrate the untapped potential of Oman’s domestic travel market. SalamAir continues to strengthen its role as a leading low-cost carrier in the region, bringing visitors to the Sultanate, supporting local tourism, and opening new opportunities for Omanis. Looking ahead, the airline remains committed to further expansion and to the long-term development of Salalah as an operational base, ensuring that Dhofar benefits from year-round connectivity and sustainable growth.

With this successful growth, SalamAir celebrates the closure of another outstanding Khareef season, reaffirming its role as a pillar of Oman’s aviation and tourism sectors. These results align with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040, advancing tourism, empowering domestic travel, and strengthening the Sultanate’s position as a connected and thriving hub for the region.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

