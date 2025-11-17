Muscat – Oman has achieved a significant milestone in digital medicine, with the Royal Hospital successfully performing the first remote urology operation in the region. This pioneering procedure was conducted in direct cooperation with the Sabah Al Ahmad Centre in Kuwait, leveraging the sophisticated Toumai robotic surgical system.

The operation marks the first tele-surgery of its type in Oman and the Gulf region, underscoring the deep integration between Omani and Kuwaiti medical expertise. The robotic system allowed surgical teams in both Muscat and Kuwait to execute the minimally invasive procedure with remarkable precision and high safety metrics, contributing to expedited patient recovery.

Dr. Amad bin Khamis al Arimi, Director General of the Royal Hospital, stated that the achievement fully aligns with the Ministry of Health’s direction and Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to embrace advanced technology and bolster national capacities in complex surgical disciplines. He emphasised that the successful remote procedure is a distinguished model of Gulf health integration, proving the sector’s readiness to adopt global advances.

Looking to the future, the hospital intends to expand the use of this technology to facilitate remote operations within Oman, allowing specialist surgeons to treat patients in geographically distant governorates. This transformation is expected to enhance access to specialised care and eliminate the necessity for patients to travel long distances. The hospital has initiated comprehensive training programmes for its medical and technical cadres to sustain and further develop this cutting-edge robotic surgical capability.

