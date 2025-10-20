For the first time in history, renewable energy has generated more electricity worldwide than coal, marking a major inflection point in the global energy transition. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and data compiled by Ember Climate, clean energy sources such as wind and solar accounted for a record share of global power generation in the first half of 2025, surpassing coal by several terawatt-hours (Reuters, 2025; The Guardian, 2025).

This unprecedented shift follows decades of gradual progress driven by lower technology costs, improved efficiency and large-scale investment in renewables. Wind and solar combined now produce nearly 30 per cent of the world’s electricity, while all low-carbon sources, including hydropower, nuclear and geothermal, collectively exceed 40 per cent (IEA, 2025). Much of this growth stems from Asia, Europe and the Middle East, where national decarbonisation strategies and private investments are transforming energy infrastructure.

Coal’s decline is equally significant. Once the cornerstone of industrial power generation, coal-fired output fell by nearly 4 per cent globally compared to the same period last year. Analysts attribute this to stricter emissions regulations, the retirement of aging plants and the increasing competitiveness of renewables. “This is a milestone worth celebrating, but not a finish line”, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in a statement quoted by Reuters (2025). “We are finally bending the emissions curve, but global electricity demand continues to rise and must be met sustainably”.

Oman’s own progress reflects this global trend. With more than 500 megawatts of solar projects under development and a 100 megawatt-hour solar-plus-storage facility recently tendered, the Sultanate of Oman is steadily building renewable capacity aligned with Oman Vision 2040 sustainability goals. The national grid operator has also announced plans to integrate battery systems and smart metering to improve grid flexibility, while the $500 million GCC interconnection project will enhance regional energy exchange and reliability (Arab News, 2025; ESS News, 2025).

Industry experts in Muscat see this global milestone as both validation and motivation. “Oman’s renewable investments are part of a much larger story”, said a representative from the IEEE Oman Power and Energy Society. “When renewables outperform coal on a global scale, it signals a structural shift in how nations think about energy security, not just emissions”.

Despite record additions of 582 gigawatts of renewable capacity worldwide in 2024, the IEA warns that deployment must accelerate by at least 16 per cent annually to meet 2030 climate goals. Grid modernisation, storage technologies and consistent regulatory frameworks will determine whether this balance of power can be sustained (Reuters, 2025).

The symbolic overtaking of coal by renewables stands as a defining moment for the 21st-century energy landscape. It confirms the momentum of transition while underscoring the urgency to expand clean generation fast enough to meet rising demand. For Oman and its regional peers, it offers a glimpse of a future where economic growth and environmental stewardship move forward together.

