Oman recorded a state budget surplus of 1.123 billion Omani rials ($2.92 billion) by the end of September, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The country's public revenues rose by 43.4% year-on-year by the end of September to 10.567 billion rials as result of rising oil prices and production, it added. The spending amounted to 9.444 billion rials for the same period.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Omar Fahmy Editing by Gareth Jones)