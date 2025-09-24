MUSCAT - Ptroleum Development Oman (PDO) is the exclusive host of the SPE International Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference and Exhibition (IHFTC 2025), which officially opened at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, under the auspices of Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The three-day conference brings together leading experts, researchers and executives from across the global energy sector, along with senior officials and industry leaders from Oman.

Held under the theme “Fracturing for a Resilient Energy Future — Innovation, Sustainability and Global Collaboration”, the conference highlights the latest advances in hydraulic fracturing technologies and practices. Its sessions delve into how these innovations are driving greater efficiency, lowering costs and carbon emissions; and strengthening the security of affordable, sustainable energy supplies worldwide.

In its fourth edition in the Middle East, IHFTC underscores Oman’s growing role as a hub for energy dialogue, knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and hosted exclusively by PDO, the event reinvests its proceeds into educational and professional development initiatives worldwide, including scholarships, certification, training and outreach programmes, featuring contributions from more than 50 international experts, who are presenting technical papers and case studies across 14 sessions, alongside executive panel discussions with senior leaders from major global operators and service companies.

An accompanying exhibition with over 20 international and regional organisations is also showcasing the latest innovations and equipment in hydraulic fracturing.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).