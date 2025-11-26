Muscat – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed on Tuesday, 11 funding agreements, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to sustainable development and national capacity building. The agreements, valued at approximately RO 830,000, span critical sectors including education, healthcare, community infrastructure and environment.

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Mohammed Ali al Aghbari, External Affairs, Government Relations and Communications Manager at PDO, stated: “These agreements reinforce PDO’s firm dedication to delivering long-term social value and nurturing strong, purposeful collaborations with national organisations to support sustainable development. The community initiatives sponsored by the Company reflect its clear awareness of its societal role and its responsibility to support people’s progress and enhance their well-being, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.”

The event also featured the graduation ceremony of Banat Oman, where 29 women celebrated their successful completion of the programme. Launched in 2014, Banat Oman is one of PDO’s flagship social investment initiatives aimed at empowering women with the skills, training and confidence needed to enter the job market and contribute actively to their communities.

