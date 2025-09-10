Amman: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) showcased a range of promising investment opportunities and competitive advantages offered by the economic, free, and industrial zones across several targeted sectors to businesspeople and investors in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. These targeted sectors include industry, food, fisheries, and pharmaceutical and medical industries.

This came during the official visit of a delegation from Opaz to Jordan, headed by Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Authority, along with several CEOs of economic, free zones, and industrial cities, in addition to the participation of the “Invest Oman” lounge.

During the “Joint Investment Opportunities” meeting, Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al Dheeb emphasised that this meeting reflects the deep fraternal and historical relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He stated that these relations reflect a shared commitment to strengthening economic partnership and expanding horizons of cooperation in value-added sectors.

Al Dheeb pointed out that the special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities in the Sultanate of Oman are witnessing rapid growth and organisational and logistical development, supported by a strategic geographical location and free trade agreements linking Oman with many regional and global markets, in addition to the availability of advanced infrastructure.

