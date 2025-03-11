Muscat: Ooredoo’s strategic 5G expansion has significantly enhanced customer experience, B2B solutions, and digital transformation efforts, according to Quique Vivas, Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo. In an exclusive interview with Observer, Vivas outlined the company’s achievements in rolling out 5G with a clear purpose, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in customer service, and integrating sustainability into its business model.

5G EXPANSION: BEYOND SPEED TO STRATEGIC IMPACT

Vivas reiterated that 5G should not be merely a technological upgrade but a tool for improving customer experience. "All the investments we have made have been around answering the same question that we were discussing last year — what is the purpose? And for us, the purpose is clearly and absolutely to ensure that we provide customers with a fantastic experience," he said.

Ooredoo’s 5G rollout has primarily focused on three key areas. The first is improving fixed wireless access, ensuring that users migrating from 4G to 5G experience the best connectivity. "We have managed to migrate a lot of customers from 4G which is a bit of clunky technology when it comes to internet at home to 5G. In terms of experience, usability, and data consumption, things have improved significantly," Vivas explained.

The second area is the business-to-business (B2B) segment, where 5G enables high-speed, low-latency applications that enhance enterprise operations. "My B2B colleagues have even monetised 5G better for very important customers, helping businesses revolutionise or strengthen their connectivity," he noted.

The third aspect is mobile coverage, where Ooredoo has focused on increasing capacity and customer satisfaction. "We have had a very good 2024 in terms of customer experience, and 5G has underpinned that quite significantly," Vivas added.

LISTENING TO CUSTOMERS: INSIGHTS DRIVING CHANGE

A key part of Ooredoo’s strategy is its "Voice of the Customer" programme, which monitors feedback across different customer journeys. One major insight was the need to improve roaming services. "We knew we needed to improve our roaming experience," Vivas admitted. "Since we spotted that through customer feedback, we strengthened our roaming plans, improved communication about charges, and made the roaming experience more seamless."

Another area of improvement was prepaid services. "Prepaid is a difficult market because it's impulsive and fast-moving," Vivas explained. "We have been listening closely to customer needs regarding data, pricing, and accessibility, leading to the success of initiatives like Hala+."

AI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: ENHANCING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Ooredoo is also investing in AI-driven customer service, though Vivas remains pragmatic about its role. "Two years ago, the majority of the uses cases that we use today fell under the umbrella of Big Data. Now, people believe it’s enough to rebrand those to AI," he observed. "During the past few years we have developed AI use cases to ensure personalisation, offering our customers the right deal at the right time, which contributed to a 22% net incremental revenue only last year."

However, AI-driven chatbots are still evolving and Ooredoo is planning to invest in those. "Right now, when a customer has a query through WhatsApp, if the chatbot can’t resolve it, they are transferred to a call center agent," Vivas said. "We plan to invest more, not to cut costs, but to enhance the customer experience through better automation. Indeed, it is the customer experience that underpins our initiatives and much of our decision-making around AI and around our products and services generally."

SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT: A CORE BUSINESS STRATEGY

With Ooredoo celebrating its 20th anniversary in Oman, the company is reinforcing sustainability as a core part of its strategy. "A positive impact on society cannot come only from goodwill journeys or corporate foundations," Vivas emphasised. "It has to be embedded in the business model. We want to ensure that the things that make us a good company and allow us to earn money also give back to society in a sustainable way."

One example is expanding connectivity to underserved areas, helping bridge the digital divide. "We have continued efforts to provide connectivity in areas that lacked it before, ensuring that businesses and communities can access the digital economy," he added.

STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING: PROGRESS AND CHALLENGES

Ooredoo is currently midway through a three-year restructuring plan, with notable achievements in customer experience, market share growth, and sales. "We are particularly proud of our customer experience improvements," Vivas said. "We are leaders in prepaid, strengthening our youth and expat segments, and increasing customer satisfaction across the board."

Another major milestone is reducing churn and tackling fraudulent sales. "We have reduced churn consistently every single month, which means more customers are choosing to stay with us. This has led to increased market share in prepaid, higher revenue per user, and positive net additions to our customer base," he explained.

The company has also made strides in expanding fiber internet adoption. "Many customers previously thought 4G speeds were sufficient, but we’ve worked to educate the market on the benefits of fiber, which can offer up to 1Gbps — 50 times faster than a good 4G connection," Vivas noted.

LOOKING AHEAD: STRENGTHENING OMAN’S DIGITAL FUTURE

As Oman accelerates its digital transformation, Ooredoo is expanding its role in the B2B sector, particularly in IoT, cloud computing, and Industry 4.0 solutions. "We are making progress, especially in large infrastructure projects," Vivas said, hinting at further announcements in connectivity solutions.

With a clear focus on purposeful 5G deployment, customer-centric strategies, and sustainable business practices, Ooredoo is positioning itself as a key enabler of Oman’s digital future.

