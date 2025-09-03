Muscat - Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) announced a series of strategic investment partnerships on Monday with local and international institutions as part of its Group’s 20th anniversary celebrations, held under the patronage of Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism (MHT).

Speaking on the occasion, Hashil Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, highlighted the Group’s focus on building a broad network of local and international partnerships, particularly with institutions specialising in tourism investment and urban development.

He said the projects to the tune of RO3 billion will include advancing tourism experiences at Majlis al Jinn, Ras Al Shajar Cave, Al Hoota caves, Four Seasons project in Bandar al Rowdha, Opera District Development, the second phase of Madinat al Irfan, and the agro-tourism project in Salalah, which will include the plantation of 1,000 coconut trees and papaya trees of five different varieties.

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism said that with the completion of these projects, the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman will be different due to their compatibility with other developments managed by the ministry.

Azzan Qassim al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said the Group will continue to shape the future of the tourism sector in close collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and other government entities, further enhancing Oman’s global tourism standing. He stressed that OMRAN Group remains committed to actively contributing to Oman Vision 2040 while aligning with the National Tourism Strategy.

Abdulsalam Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, said: “This occasion marks an important milestone in measuring the impact of the Authority’s economic diversification efforts through OMRAN Group, by launching strategic investments in the tourism sector — one of the most promising sectors with wide-ranging economic and social returns — and by developing plans to further strengthen this impact in future planning stages.”

Integrated Tourism Complexes

Highlights included the announcement of an agreement with VA Group to develop a mixed-use project at the Sultan Qaboos Port waterfront, as well as three new partnerships under the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development: two mixed-use projects with VA Group and Aurelian Group, and a luxury resort under the global Nobu brand with Enevória Development.

In addition, a partnership was announced with Oman Agriculture Development Company to develop Janaen Salalah, the first integrated agri-tourism project of its kind in the Sultanate.

The event also unveiled design models for a number of projects, including Madinat Al Irfan, the Sultan Qaboos Port Waterfront, the upcoming Four Seasons Resort, and the Opera District development.

The event featured the unveiling of the design model for the upcoming Club Med Resort in Musandam, the first of its kind for the global brand in Oman and the wider region. Updates were also shared on projects under development, such as Santani Jabal Shams Resort, which focuses on luxury wellness and health tourism, and Alie Nivas Musandam Resort, blending premium hospitality with pristine natural surroundings. Together, these projects expand OMRAN Group’s hospitality portfolio and diversify Oman’s accommodation offering.

The ceremony also highlighted updates on projects designed to enrich visitor experiences, including Wadi Shab, with its natural beauty and outdoor exploration activities; Ras Al Shajar Nature Reserve, a model for sustainable eco-tourism; Majlis Al Jinn Cave, one of the largest and most unique caves in the world; Al Hoota Cave, offering an educational and leisure experience; and Hayl Al Diyar, which adds a cultural and recreational dimension. Collectively, these initiatives enhance Oman’s tourism proposition and reinforce its position as a global destination for nature and adventure.

OMRAN Group also announced new strategic partnerships, which included acquiring a stake in UnderTheDoormat, supporting the alternative accommodation market and expanding digital marketing channels; acquiring a stake in the digital travel platform Godoba, advancing tourism’s digital transformation through innovative solutions; and an agreement with Handicrafts House - Dar Al Herfya to establish a dedicated crafts and heritage centre in Muttrah.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

