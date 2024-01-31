Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Norway held a session of political talks on Tuesday.

The Omani side was headed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, while the Norwegian side was headed by Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the session, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations. They also affirmed the two sides’ keenness to enhance cooperation in all fields.

The two sides discussed several regional and international matters of mutual interest, including the repercussions of Israel's war on Gaza.

Moreover, the session was attended by Sheikh Humaid Ali Al Ma'ani, Head of the Global Affairs Department, Munthir Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Head of the Europe Department, Thomas Lid Ball, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Sultanate of Oman, Kjersti Tromsdal Norway's special envoy for Yemen and several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).