Muscat – The establishment of two new special economic zones (SEZs) – one in Ibri, Dhahirah and the other in Al Rawdhah, Buraimi – marks another significant step towards economic diversification and regional development in the sultanate.

The two zones were created under Royal Decree No 87/2025 and No 88/2025, reflecting His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s vision to promote balanced development across the sultanate and to create sustainable, investor-friendly environments that attract both local and international capital.

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), commended the Royal Decrees, describing the move as a “strategic milestone” that supports Vision 2040 objectives of economic diversification and private-sector leadership.

He said the establishment of these two zones would stimulate domestic and foreign investment, backed by the incentives, facilities and advantages outlined under the Special Economic Zones and Free Zones Law.

“Both zones will be equipped with integrated infrastructure and modern facilities aligned with international best practices,” he said, adding that the aim is to encourage industrial, commercial and service-based projects that support national development.

Gateway to regional trade

The Special Economic Zone in Dhahirah will serve as a strategic link between Oman and neighbouring Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia, given its proximity – only 20km from the Rub al Khali border crossing and about 105km from Ibri Industrial City. This zone is expected to become a hub for manufacturing, food processing and logistics, helping to strengthen Oman’s role in regional supply chains and cross-border trade.

The Special Economic Zone in Al Rawdhah will act as a gateway for economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, thanks to its location along the main route connecting Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. The site lies approximately 85km from Buraimi and 125km from Suhar.

According to Dheeb, the Al Rawdhah zone will help diversify investments in trade, logistics, education, health and tourism, while improving local services and infrastructure in Buraimi governorate.

He affirmed that both SEZs align with the national objective of building a diversified and sustainable economy driven by the private sector – a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040.

“These new economic zones will enhance Oman’s regional and international competitiveness and contribute to creating new jobs and business opportunities for citizens,” Dheeb said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

