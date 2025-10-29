The Environment Authority (EA) is implementing the National Oil Pollution Control Exercise (2025) today in Musandam Governorate, in coordination with OQ Exploration and Production Company, with the participation of several governmental, military, and industrial agencies.

This exercise comes within the framework of the National Oil Pollution Control Plan. It aims to enhance national preparedness and effective response to oil spill incidents, in addition to coordinating efforts between various stakeholders to protect the marine and coastal environment.

EA said that this exercise is a pre-planned training procedure, and there is no cause for concern, as it aims to raise the efficiency of the national response system to environmental emergencies, support the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to conserve marine biodiversity, and adhere to relevant international agreements and standards.

